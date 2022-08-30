CBI books former judicial member SAT Jog Singh, wife in disproportionate assets case

The CBI has registered a case of amassing alleged illicit assets worth Rs 4.44 crore and a benami Marine Drive apartment worth Rs 30 crore in Mumbai against a former member of Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Jog Singh and his wife, officials said Tuesday. The agency has registered the FIR under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jog Singh and Shukla Singh, a housewife with no separate income, after conducting a preliminary enquiry into allegations against the former judicial member of SAT, they said. The CBI has alleged that Singh was posted as a judicial member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and SAT during the period 2006-18 during which he amassed assets in his name and in the names of his family members that are disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said. He was appointed as judicial member SAT in 2013 for a period of five years, a charge that he relinquished on February 19, 2018. Before that, he had served in CAT in a similar capacity from December 7, 2006 to December 6, 2011 and in a second tenure from December 30, 2011 to February 19, 2013. In the preliminary enquiry, the CBI checked Singh's income, expenses and assets acquired as a member of tribunals during December 07, 2006-February 19, 2018 which showed that he had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.44 crore which resulted in an FIR against him and his wife. The CBI has alleged that Singh took friendly loans of Rs 32.50 lakh from his close relatives and personal secretary for various purposes including the marriage of his daughter and property purchase which were not intimated to the department under the required Conduct Rules applicable to him being a public servant.

The central agency has alleged that there are cash deposits of more than Rs.29.68 lakhs in the account of Smt. Shukla Singh during the check period for which there is no proof of income. ''Further, enquiry discloses that Apartment No. 4 on 7, Marine Drive (Aurum Platz), Mumbai worth Rs.30 crores (approx.) is suspected to be a benami property of Jog Singh. ''There have been WhatsApp chats among the residents of the Apartment in the same building indicating that Apartment No.4 was in possession of Jog Singh and he wanted to sell it,'' the FIR alleged. The preliminary enquiry has also flagged ''suspicious transactions'' for the purchase of a bungalow at 2 Laguna Hotel Road, Lonavala in the name of Singh's daughter Ragani for Rs two crore by way of loan of Rs.1.50 crore from Nisiddh Vision Pvt. Ltd. March 30, 2017 though she was not having any source of her own income during the time of acquisition. ''The said loan was arranged by Shri Rajneesh Agarwal, an advocate who had contributed a major part of the loan to Ragini Singh. The transactions which took place for purchase of the above property, are highly suspicious,'' the FIR alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)