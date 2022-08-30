Left Menu

Idol of deity found vandalised in Jharkhand’s Godda

PTI | Godda | Updated: 30-08-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 23:46 IST
Unidentified miscreants vandalised a marble idol of a deity at a temple in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Babu Pada area on Monday night when locals spotted the damaged idol, they said.

Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said a case has been registered in this regard at Town Police Station, and investigation is underway. “We are checking footage from CCTVs installed near the temple to identify the culprits… Forensic experts have also examined the spot,” Meena said. He also appealed to people not to pay heed to any rumours surrounding the incident.

SDO Rituraj said adequate police personnel have been deployed at strategic joints to prevent any untoward incident.

