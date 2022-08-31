Left Menu

Delhi: 2 minor boys drown in pond, another rescued

Two teenage boys drowned in a pond while another one was rescued on Tuesday in northeast Delhis New Usmanpur area, police said. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and rescued 14-year-old Ansh, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 00:55 IST
Delhi: 2 minor boys drown in pond, another rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenage boys drowned in a pond while another one was rescued on Tuesday in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and rescued 14-year-old Ansh, they said. Two other boys, identified as Janu alias Kartik (14) and Vasu alias Aniket (12), both residents of MCD flats in New Usmanpur, were taken out of the pond and shifted to JPC hospital where they were declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. Legal action under section 174 CrPC has been initiated, police said. Police said owing to overflow of Yamuna in the rainy season, water gets accumulated in low-lying area creating a sort of pond. The incident took place in one such water body, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global
4
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022