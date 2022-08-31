Left Menu

IAF seeks details from Boeing on grounding of US Army's Chinook chopper fleet

The Indian Air Force has sought details from American defence manufacturer Boeing about the reasons behind the grounding of the US Army's entire fleet of Chinook helicopters.

The Indian Air Force has sought details from American defence manufacturer Boeing about the reasons behind the grounding of the US Army's entire fleet of Chinook helicopters. The IAF operates its fleet of 15 of Boeing-made Chinook helicopters which were acquired from the US and inducted into the service in March 2019.

"Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational. India has sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army's Chinook CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires," Government officials told ANI when asked about the grounding of the American Army fleet. As per reports from the US media, the American Army grounded its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters because of a risk of engine fires.

Wall Street Journal quoted US Army officials said that they were aware of a small number of engine fires with the helicopters, and the incidents didn't result in any injuries or deaths. The Indian fleet of Chinook choppers is based out of Chandigarh for operations in the north while another unit is located in Assam for taking care of the northeastern areas. (ANI)

