Vasudha Gupta appointed director general of AIR's news services division

Senior Indian Information Service officer Vasudha Gupta was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the news services division of All India Radio.

Gupta, who was director general in the Press Information Bureau, assumed charge of her new post immediately.

All India Radio Director General N Venudhar Reddy superannuated on Wednesday.

Gupta, a 1989-batch officer, has served in various capacities in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in her over 32-year career.

