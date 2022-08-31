Left Menu

Pages of 'Gutka Sahib' found scattered in Punjab's Phagwara; case registered

Police registered a case on Wednesday after pages of a Sikh religious book were found scattered near the old civil hospital building here.Some sweepers found pages of Gutka Sahib scattered under a tree near the hospital, police said.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 31-08-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 16:37 IST
Police registered a case on Wednesday after pages of a Sikh religious book were found scattered near the old civil hospital building here.

Some sweepers found pages of 'Gutka Sahib' scattered under a tree near the hospital, police said. Police said a case under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), of the IPC has been registered against unknown persons.

According to locals, some sweepers found pages of 'Gutka Sahib' scattered under a tree near the old civil hospital's abandoned building. A few pages were torn, said Baljit Singh who runs a shop in the area.

Station House Officer (city) Amandeep Nahar said they were scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace those who carried out the ''sacrilege'' incident.

The culprits will be arrested soon, he added.

Meanwhile, Sukhdev Singh Khalsa, convener of NGO 'Sikhs for Equality', asked the authorities to arrest the culprits.

