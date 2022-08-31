Left Menu

WB SSC scam: Judicial custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee extended till Sept 14

A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate, Arpita Mukherjee, till September 14 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:19 IST
Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee with Arpita Mukherjee (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate, Arpita Mukherjee, till September 14 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case. A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata had earlier extended the judicial custody of the due till August 31.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested last month by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the recruitment scam. The ED had raided several premises allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee in the scam. The probe agency recovered cash worth about Rs 50 crore, foreign currency, jewellery and gold biscuits in connection with its raids into the scam.

Chatterjee was education minister from 2014 to 2021 in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.Following Chatterjee's arrest, he was removed as a minister and suspended from the Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

