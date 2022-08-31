Left Menu

Soccer-Jury fails to reach verdicts in Giggs case

The jury in the trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been discharged on Wednesday after failing to reach verdicts on charges he committed assault and controlling behaviour towards his then girlfriend.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:17 IST
Soccer-Jury fails to reach verdicts in Giggs case
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The jury in the trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been discharged on Wednesday after failing to reach verdicts on charges he committed assault and controlling behaviour towards his then girlfriend. Giggs, 48, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister Emma.

The jury of seven women and four men told the judge they had been unable to reach verdicts after a trial which had lasted over three weeks. The Crown Prosecution Service now has seven days to decide whether to proceed with a retrial.

Giggs, the former Wales manager, had pleaded not guilty to the charges and his defence said the allegations were "based on distortion, exaggeration and lies". The former United player was first arrested in the case and released on bail in November 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022