J’khand HC summons officials over security issues in law univ women’s hostel

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-08-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 22:22 IST
Irked at the lack of adequate security in the women’s hostel of the National University for Study and Research in Law (NUSRL) here, the High Court of Jharkhand on Wednesday summoned the chief secretary, the DGP and other officials to appear before it.

Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh, Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal and Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha appeared before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad.

The court, which initiated a suo motu public interest litigation into the matter, queried the officials on the security arrangements in the premiere law institute of which the Chief Justice is the patron-in-chief.

One person had entered the women’s hostel in the NUSRL in an inebriated condition on midnight of August 29 and created a ruckus. The accused was later arrested.

The bench was informed that woman constables have already been deployed to man the hostel.

The bench directed the authorities to furnish a detailed report of action taken to beef up the security on the campus.

The court also directed that the height of the boundary wall surrounding the campus of the law university be increased.

The matter will again be heard on September 9.

