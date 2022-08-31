Left Menu

Half-burnt body of woman found in Jharkhand's Dumka

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 31-08-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 22:35 IST
The half-burnt body of a woman was found in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Wednesday, police said.

The body was found near Pahadpur village in Taljhari police station area, they said.

The identity of the woman could not be established as the body was burnt beyond recognition, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivendra.

An investigation was underway, he said.

In neighbouring Deoghar district, police said they have recovered the beheaded body of a teenaged boy in a bag.

The villagers spotted an unclaimed bag and informed the police, they said.

A police team went to the spot and found the beheaded body in the bag, they said.

