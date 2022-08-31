Half-burnt body of woman found in Jharkhand's Dumka
- Country:
- India
The half-burnt body of a woman was found in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Wednesday, police said.
The body was found near Pahadpur village in Taljhari police station area, they said.
The identity of the woman could not be established as the body was burnt beyond recognition, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivendra.
An investigation was underway, he said.
In neighbouring Deoghar district, police said they have recovered the beheaded body of a teenaged boy in a bag.
The villagers spotted an unclaimed bag and informed the police, they said.
A police team went to the spot and found the beheaded body in the bag, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Calcutta HC division bench grants conditional bail to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs
Jharkhand court sentences man to death for killing 11-year-old boy
Mining lease row: SC restrains Jharkhand HC from proceeding in PILs against CM Hemant Soren
4 Jharkhand residents trafficked to Delhi rescued
Three die as heavy rain lashes Jharkhand, hits normal life