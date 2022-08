Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Sloane Stephens (United States) Federico Coria (Argentina) v 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic)/Linda Noskova (Czech Republic) v Serena Williams (United States)/Venus Williams (United States) Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM Aliaksandra Sasnovich v 8-Jessica Pegula (United States)

Christopher Eubanks (United States) v 11-Jannik Sinner (Italy) 9-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic)

Cristina Bucsa (Spain) v 19-Danielle Collins (United States) Hugo Gaston (France)/Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v 8-Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)/Nick Kyrgios (Australia) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)