Ukraine official promises 'great news' from Kharkiv counteroffensive

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said he expected Kyiv to announce "great news" about its counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday evening.

"Tonight there is going to be great news from President Zelenskiy on (the) counteroffensive operation in Kharkiv region," Serhiy Leshchenko said on Twitter. He did not give any further details.

