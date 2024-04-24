Ukraine drone attack strikes Russian steel factory, Kyiv source says

Ukrainian drones struck and damaged a major Russian steel factory in the Lipetsk region during an overnight attack on Wednesday, a Kyiv intelligence source told Reuters.

The source said the attack had partially destroyed an "oxygen station" at the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, something it said would have a long-term impact on the company's work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)