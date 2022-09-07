Top Iraq court says it cannot dissolve parliament

Iraq's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it does not have the constitutional authority to dissolve parliament, a key demand by powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who has threatened further unrest if the court does not do as he says.

The court added in a statement that the parliament must dissolve itself in a case where it is not carrying out its duties.

