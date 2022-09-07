Top Iraq court says it cannot dissolve parliament
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:58 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it does not have the constitutional authority to dissolve parliament, a key demand by powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who has threatened further unrest if the court does not do as he says.
The court added in a statement that the parliament must dissolve itself in a case where it is not carrying out its duties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sadr
- Supreme Court
- Iraq
Advertisement