Top Iraq court says it cannot dissolve parliament

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:58 IST
  • Iraq

Iraq's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it does not have the constitutional authority to dissolve parliament, a key demand by powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who has threatened further unrest if the court does not do as he says.

The court added in a statement that the parliament must dissolve itself in a case where it is not carrying out its duties.

