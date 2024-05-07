Voting commences in 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Karnataka
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2024 07:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 07:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Voting begins in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- voting
- elections
- Karnataka
- Lok Sabha
- constituencies
- India
- politics
- democracy
- candidates
- campaign
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nearly 66K Indians took oath of American citizenship in 2022: CRS report
Indian-American physician leads 'Project Asha' for oncology clinical trials in India
Nearly 66K Indians officially became American citizens in 2022: CRS report
SKOCH Releases INDIA INVOLVED INDEX 2023: Measures Corporate Commitment to ESG and Viksit Bharat
Key provisions of CAA may violate certain Articles of the Indian Constitution: Congressional report