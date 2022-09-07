3 held for firing in air during birthday party in Shastri Nagar

Three men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with an incident of celebratory firing during a birthday party in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Sinandi, 28, and Monu Qureshi, 26, both residents of Shastri Park, and Guru Prasad, 30, a resident of Sonia Vihar, they said.

On Saturday, a video was uploaded on Twitter which showed around 10 to 12 youths in what looked like a cake cutting ceremony.

During the celebration, the video showed one of them, wearing a grey coloured shirt, pulling out a pistol and firing a shot in the air, a senior police officer said.

Police found that the incident took place in the Shastri Park area.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and Arms Act had been registered on Sunday in Shastri Park Police Station and investigation was taken up, the officer said.

During investigation, it was found that a birthday party was organised by Sinandi on Saturday on a service lane along the GT Road near Hanuman Mandir in Shastri Park which was joined by his friends from Shastri Park and Mori Gate, the officer said.

The person, who fired the bullet in the air, was identified as Monu Qureshi alias Raja. It was also revealed that the weapon used in firing was illegal, they said.

After the video circulated on social media, the participants of the birthday party went underground and switched off their mobile phones.

Police traced the location of the accused in Model Town and nabbed Sinandi, and Qureshi from a guest house in Gujranwala Town, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The accused confessed that one of their friends, Qureshi, had fired the shot during a party held by Sinandi, the DCP said.

After the incident, they fled from the spot, he said.

At Qureshi’s instance, the pistol used in the firing was recovered from Prasad and he was also arrested, police added.

