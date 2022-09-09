City centre of Ukraine's Kharkiv hit by rocket fire, wounding 10- governor
The centre of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was hit by Russian rocket fire on Friday, wounding ten people, including three children, Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.
Rockets hit a children's arts centre and a school, as well as private homes, mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
