City centre of Ukraine's Kharkiv hit by rocket fire, wounding 10- governor

The centre of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was hit by Russian rocket fire on Friday, wounding ten people, including three children, Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

Rockets hit a children's arts centre and a school, as well as private homes, mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

