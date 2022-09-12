Saudi prosecution confiscates around $1 bln from criminal gang accused of money laundering - state TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:32 IST
The Saudi Arabian General Prosecution has ordered the confiscation of 4 billion riyals ($1.06 billion) and a 25-year jail term for a criminal gang accused of money laundering, state television reported on Monday.
The gang was comprised of one Saudi citizen and five people with other Arab nationalities, state TV said.
($1 = 3.7573 riyals)
