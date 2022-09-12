Arunachal Deputy CM conferred with Acharya Buddharakkhita International Award

Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday was conferred with the Acharya Buddharakkhita International Award by the Mahabodhi Society Bengaluru and its sister organisations in the state.The award was given to Mein in recognition of his selfless service, dedication, sacrifice and support to the people of the state in general and Buddhist communities in particular, on the occasion of birth centenary celebration of Acharya Buddharakkhita at Mohabodhi Lord Buddha College at Namsai district of the state.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:22 IST
The award was given to Mein in recognition of his selfless service, dedication, sacrifice and support to the people of the state in general and Buddhist communities in particular, on the occasion of birth centenary celebration of Acharya Buddharakkhita at Mohabodhi Lord Buddha College at Namsai district of the state. The award is given in memory of Acharya Buddharakkhita, founder president of Mahabodhi Society, one of the prominent Buddhist personalities in modern era, who dedicated his life for the revival of the great enlightening teachings of the Buddha. He practised, promoted and propagated the holy teachings of Buddha for 57 years. The award is instituted in his memory to recognise, honour and encourage the people of exception who serve the cause of humanity and bring values in the society, an official communique said here.

