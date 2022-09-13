Left Menu

Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA announces Rs 2 lakh reward on absconding accused

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of accused Shaheem Ahmed Firoz Ahmed wanted in the case of murder of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, an official said.

Ahmed (22), a resident of Zakir Colony in Amravati city of Maharashtra, has been on the run since the case was registered two months back.

''The NIA has declared a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for any kind of information leading to the arrest of Ahmed,'' the official said on Monday.

The probe agency has so far arrested 10 people in connection with Kolhe's murder.

Kolhe was killed in Amravati on June 21 after he shared on social media a post purportedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

The NIA registered the case on July 2 on directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs under Indian Penal Code Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

