Pakistan legend Mushtaq Ahmed becomes Bangladesh's spin bowling coach

Former Pakistan cricketer and legend Mushtaq Ahmed joined the Bangladesh men's team on Tuesday as their new spin bowling coach ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 20:44 IST
Mushtaq Ahmed. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former Pakistan cricketer and legend Mushtaq Ahmed joined the Bangladesh men's team on Tuesday as their new spin bowling coach ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Earlier, the 53-year-old was the spin bowling coach for England, West Indies, and Pakistan.

The addition of Mushtaq to the Bangladesh squad will help them prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, looking at the conditions in the USA and West Indies. Meanwhile, Mushtaq said that he is looking forward to the new role and wants to pass on his experience to the players.

It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach. I am looking forward to the role and want to pass on my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around," Mushtaq said in a statement released by BCB. "They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instill that belief in them. I am very excited at the opportunity to work with the team," the former Pakistan cricketer added.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe next month in a five-match T20I series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

