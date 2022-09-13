U.S. may announce new military aid package for Ukraine within days -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:40 IST
The Biden administration is likely to announce a fresh military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days," the White House said on Tuesday.
"I do think you'll see another one here in coming days," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
