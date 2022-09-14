Beijing reports 18 symptomatic, 0 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 13
China's capital Beijing reported 18 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and zero asymptomatic cases for Sept. 13, local government authorities said on Wednesday.
This compared with 10 symptomatic cases and six asymptomatic the day before.
