Beijing reports 18 symptomatic, 0 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 13

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2022 05:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 05:36 IST
Beijing reports 18 symptomatic, 0 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 13
China's capital Beijing reported 18 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and zero asymptomatic cases for Sept. 13, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 10 symptomatic cases and six asymptomatic the day before.

