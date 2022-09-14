Left Menu

Soccer-Paul Pogba's brother in French police custody over blackmail probe - source

Mathias Pogba, the brother of France international Paul Pogba, is being temporarily detained and questioned by police, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday, after the Juventus midfielder said he was the target of extortion attempts and threats.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:30 IST
Soccer-Paul Pogba's brother in French police custody over blackmail probe - source
  • Country:
  • France

Mathias Pogba, the brother of France international Paul Pogba, is being temporarily detained and questioned by police, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday, after the Juventus midfielder said he was the target of extortion attempts and threats. "Mathias Pogba presented himself to the investigators in the early afternoon and was taken into custody," the source said.

The formal probe follows preliminary investigations and will look into allegations of blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and membership of a criminal conspiracy. Three other people are also in custody, the source said.

Temporary detention in France usually ends after 24 hours. Paul Pogba, 29, has told the Paris prosecution office that he had been the target of extortion by childhood friends since March and paid 100,000 euros ($99,500) to that group in the spring, judicial sources told Reuters this month.

Mathias Pogba denied the allegations in statements posted on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022