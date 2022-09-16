Left Menu

Finland to seek compensation if Germany nationalises Uniper, minister says

"Finland needs to be compensated for it and we will stick to the fact the 8 billion euro funding given by Fortum to Uniper will remain as an outstanding claim to us," she said. The amount corresponds to the shareholder loan and parent company guarantee provided by Fortum to Uniper earlier this year.

Finland to seek compensation if Germany nationalises Uniper, minister says
Finland will seek compensation of up to 8 billion euros ($7.97 billion) if Germany nationalises gas importer Uniper, a Finnish cabinet minister said on Friday. Uniper, which is majority owned by Finnish utility Fortum , said on Wednesday the German government might take a controlling stake in the company as it sought further aid on top of a package agreed with Berlin in July.

"It is absolutely clear that Finland will not allow Germany to nationalise Uniper without compensation," Minister of European Affairs and Ownership Steering, Tytti Tuppurainen, told the Finnish parliament. "Finland needs to be compensated for it and we will stick to the fact the 8 billion euro funding given by Fortum to Uniper will remain as an outstanding claim to us," she said.

The amount corresponds to the shareholder loan and parent company guarantee provided by Fortum to Uniper earlier this year. ($1 = 1.0037 euros)

