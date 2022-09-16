Left Menu

Authorities review security at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Navratri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:09 IST
Authorities review security at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Navratri
Ahead of Navratri, authorities on Friday reviewed the security situation at Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine located in Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

In view of the forthcoming Navratri festival and expected rush of pilgrims at Shri Mata Vaishino Devi shrine, DIG, Udhampur-Reasi range, Mohd Suleman Choudhary conducted a security review meeting at Katra, the base camp of the cave shrine, they said.

During the meeting, special emphasis was given to ensure fool proof security of the yatris, the officials said.

Strict directions were passed to carry out a thorough checking of suspected people so that no unwanted element is allowed to indulge in any kind of criminal activities or any action which may prove prejudicial to the security of the area, they said.

A joint long-range patrols of police and CRPF have also been launched round the clock in the entire area of Katra and Bhawan and its surrounding areas, the officials said.

The DIG also directed to conduct a joint security drill of security forces for the security of the shrine and its surroundings.

''Character antecedents of pony porters and other people entering the town should also be checked on priority to segregate suspicious elements,'' he said, adding social media should also be monitored.

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated with great zeal across the country. It will commence from September 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

