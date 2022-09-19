Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for making hoax bomb call

A man was arrested for making a false bomb threat call at Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 11:58 IST
Mumbai: Man held for making hoax bomb call
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A man was arrested for making a false bomb threat call at Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai, police said on Monday. The arrested has been identified as Dinesh Suttar and will be presented before the court today.

"The accused, Dinesh Suttar will be presented before the court today. FIR was registered against him under multiple sections of the IPC," said Mumbai Police. A case has been registered against him under sections 506(2) 505(1)(b) 504,182, and 507 of IPC.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

