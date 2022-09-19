Husband, friend arrested for killing woman in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad

A 23-year-old man was arrested along with his friend for killing his wife in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Monday.

After killing his wife on Saturday, Shahden Malik and his 19-year-old friend Md Aasif, took an auto to Anand Vihar from where they escaped to their hideout in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A senior police officer said that Malik had married his girlfriend secretly against the will of his family. After marriage the couple separated from their family and had been living in a rented house for the last one and a half months.

Malik had suspicions over his wife’s character, and the problem was compounded with her insistence to meet his family, which he did not want, police said.

To get rid of her, Malik planned to kill her with the help of a friend, he said.

''On Saturday, a PCR call regarding murder of a woman was received at Jafrabad Police Station. At the spot, a woman was found lying dead in a pool of blood. ''On examination, her throat was found slit with a sharp weapon and there were stab injuries on her back,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

''The deceased was identified as Fatima. Forensic team was called to the spot and after collection of necessary evidence and exhibits. The body was taken to GTB Hospital,'' he said.

A case of murder was registered, police said, adding that her husband was missing from the scene of crime.

With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, police traced Malik to Old Mustafabad, from where he was arrested, the officer said.

At his instance, police located Aasif, who too was nabbed.

During interrogation, Malik told police that he had married Fatima a few months ago but his family was not ready to accept their marriage. After marriage, they lived at different places and were presently living in Maujpur.

''He disclosed that he had suspicions over the character of his wife and had warned her multiple times, which strained their relationship. Fatima was also compelling him to take her to his parents house. They frequently argued about the issue. Frustrated, he decided to get rid of her and involved his friend Aasif in the plan,'' the DCP said.

On Saturday, Malik and Aasif had a party somewhere in Delhi and both returned to his house in the early hours of the next morning. There Malik again had an altercation with his wife during which he and Aasif, both, attacked her with a knife, as planned.

Assuming she was dead, they fled the spot taking her mobile phone and any documents bearing her identity.

They took an auto to Anand Vihar and from there, left Delhi for their hideout in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

The mobile phone of the victim has been recovered and efforts are on to recover the knife, police said.

