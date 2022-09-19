Tribal youth lynching case: Kerala HC upholds cancellation of bail to 11 accused

Kerala High Court on Monday upheld the order of the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkad cancelling the bail granted to 11 accused in the Madhu lynching case. However, the court set aside the order cancelling the bail of the 11th accused in the case. There are 16 accused in the case. Out of this, the bail granted to 12 accused stands cancelled by the trial court.

"All appeals dismissed except that of Accused number 11," said Justice Kauser Edappagath. The trial court has cancelled the bail granted by the Kerala High Court on August 20 for allegedly influencing the witnesses. The accused had obtained bail in the case in 2018.

Madhu, the tribal youth was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Attappady in Palakkad district on February 22, 2018. He was reportedly tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest, accusing him of serial thefts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)