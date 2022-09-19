DGP reviews security situation in J&K’s Kishtwar; visits Neel top in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday reviewed the security scenario in Kishtwar and also visited Neel top in nearby Ramban district, a police spokesperson said.

The police chief was on a day-long visit to Kishtwar where he presided over the closing ceremony of 3rd ‘Shaheed DSP Aman Thakur’ memorial T20 Cricket tournament and also chaired officers meeting, the spokesperson said.

He later visited Neel Top, Mal Tragan in Ramban and had an interaction with the locals.

Chairing the officers meeting to review the security scenario in Kishtwar, the DGP stressed on high alertness and vigilance so that no chance is provided to anti-national elements to revive their structure in the district.

He directed for settling down the sensitive cases on priority.

He asserted that intensified efforts must be made to curb drug trafficking and said that habitual offenders should be booked under the Public Safety Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain Batt and officers of the Army and CRPF briefed the DGP about the measures taken to maintain peace and order in the district.

Besides Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, the meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General of police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range Sunil Gupta and other jurisdictional officers of Police, Army and CRPF, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the DGP addressed a gathering at the closing ceremony of the cricket tournament and paid rich tributes to Thakur, saying the brave heart was a dedicated and devout officer who voluntarily worked to end terrorism.

“He was awarded the prestigious Shuriya Chakra for his gallant act in service of the nation. This tournament is dedicated to remember the martyrdom of the fallen hero,” he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police has lost a number of officers and jawans in the war against terror.

The DGP lauded the people of Kishtwar for their contribution in strengthening peace in the district and hoped that they will continue to cooperate and support police.

He also emphasised on strengthening brotherhood and communal harmony in the region.

''With the cooperation of people from across the UT, we are witnessing peace in Jammu and Kashmir. More collective efforts are required to stabilise it further,” he said.

Later, the DGP accompanied by ADGP Jammu and DIG DKR range visited Neel Top, Mal Tragan in Ramban and complimented the people for maintaining brotherhood and taking part in peace activities.

He alerted them about the cross-border conspiracies and advised the youth to take part in sports activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)