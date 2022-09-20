Left Menu

Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will stage vote on joining Russia

Russian-installed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine said they have decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia, the separatist head of the region said on Tuesday.

The speaker of Russia's parliament also said he would support citizens' decision if they vote to join Russia.

