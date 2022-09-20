Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will stage vote on joining Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian-installed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine said they have decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia, the separatist head of the region said on Tuesday.
The speaker of Russia's parliament also said he would support citizens' decision if they vote to join Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kherson referendum plans paused due to security situation -TASS cites Russian-installed official
Russian-installed Kherson official: referendum plans paused due to security -TASS
Ukraine's success in Kherson, Kharkiv encouraging -Pentagon chief
Ukraine success in Kherson, Kharkiv encouraging -Pentagon chief
Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will hold vote on joining Russia