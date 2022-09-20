Flemish Catholic bishops, defying Vatican, approve blessing same-sex unions

Flemish Roman Catholic bishops on Tuesday issued a document effectively allowing the blessing of same-sex unions, seemingly in direct defiance of a ruling against such practices by the Vatican's doctrinal office last year.

A document published on the website of the Belgian bishops conference offered a suggested ritual that included a prayer and a benediction for stable same-sex unions while stressing that it is not "a Church marriage".

