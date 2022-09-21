Left Menu

Canada denounces planned 'referendums' in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine

Planned referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine to join Russia are "unacceptable" and Canada would never recognize such territories as part of Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. "Canada denounces Russia's planned 'referendums' in occupied regions of Ukraine. We will never recognize them," Trudeau said on Twitter. "This is a blatant violation of international law.

"This is a blatant violation of international law. It is a further escalation of war. And it is unacceptable," he said.

