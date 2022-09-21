Left Menu

Russia's partial mobilisation will see 300,000 drafted - defence minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:18 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilisation would see 300,000 additional personnel called up to serve in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

In an interview with Russian state television, Shoigu said that students and those who served as conscripts would not be called up, and that the majority of Russia's millions-strong reserves would not be drafted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

