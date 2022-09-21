SHO, advocate, 1 more nabbed taking Rs 4 lakh bribe in Rajasthan
An Anti-Corruption Bureau team on Wednesday arrested the SHO of Mandar in Sirohi district with his two other associates, including an advocate, for accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.
Ashok Kumar Singh had demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant through middlemen Anil Kumar and advocate Abhimanyu Singh for helping in a rape case registered against the complainant, ACB DGP BL Soni said in a statement.
He said that after verification of the complaint, an ACB team on Wednesday arrested the three men in the act of accepting Rs 4 lakh from the complainant. He said that a search of the residence and other places of the accused is curently underway.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Soni said.
