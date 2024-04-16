Left Menu

Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves will be voicing Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming action-adventure comedy film 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', reported Variety.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 14:45 IST
Keanu Reeves (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves will be voicing 'Shadow' in the upcoming action-adventure comedy film 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', according to Variety. He joins a cast that includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, as well as Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr Robotnik, the sources have confirmed.

'Shadow' first appeared in 2001's 'Sonic Adventure 2', and he has since become one of the franchise's most famous characters as an edgy antihero. He's also often an antagonist to Sonic. Reeves' filmography includes 'Speed', 'Bram Stoker's Dracula', 'My Own Private Idaho', and the 'Matrix' trilogy. He will next star in the 'John Wick' spinoff, 'Ballerina', opposite Ana de Armas (his character's unveiling in a new teaser released last week at CinemaCon drew enormous acclaim from the gathering of movie theatre executives, demonstrating the actor's box office success). Reeves will also co-star in 'Good Fortune' with Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh.

Jeff Fowler, who oversaw the first two 'Sonic' movies, is returning as the director of the latest sequel. Neal H Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno will produce 'Sonic 3', which will open in theatres on Dec. 20, 2024. The franchise is one of Paramount's most successful, with the combined global box office for "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" standing at 725.2 million dollars. The studio is also making a spin-off series, "Knuckles,'" that will premiere on Paramount+, reported Variety. (ANI)

