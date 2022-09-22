Family: 2 American veterans captured in Ukraine released

Two US military veterans who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces have been released after about three months in captivity, relatives said Wednesday.

Alex Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, went missing after their unit came under heavy fire in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border June 9. Both had travelled to Ukraine on their own and became friends because both are from Alabama.

The families announced their release in a joint statement from Dianna Shaw, an aunt of Drueke.

“They are safely in the custody of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the states,” the statement said.

The Saudi embassy released a statement saying it had mediated the release of 10 prisoners from Morocco, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Croatia, but there wasn't any immediate confirmation on whether Drueke and Huynh were part of the group.

