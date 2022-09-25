Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan

"We condemn provocations by the United States and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait." Lavrov also accused Washington of trying to "turn the entire world into its own backyard" through sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 00:04 IST
Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: ANI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of "playing with fire" around Taiwan on Saturday in a speech sharply critical of Washington at the annual gathering at the United Nations.

The United States was now trying to "subjugate" Asian areas, Lavrov said in an address to the United Nations General Assembly, criticizing Washington's formation of "closed format" country groupings in the Indo-Pacific. "They're playing with fire around Taiwan. On top of that, they're promising military support to Taiwan," Lavrov said.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan have soared after a visit there in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi which was followed by large-scale Chinese military drills, as well as a pledge by U.S. President Joe Biden to defend the democratically governed island. Putin explicitly backed China over Taiwan. "We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of 'One China'," Putin said last week. "We condemn provocations by the United States and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait."

Lavrov also accused Washington of trying to "turn the entire world into its own backyard" through sanctions. "It's pure, unadulterated dictatorship, or an attempt to impose it." The United States and its Western allies have imposed a barrage of sanctions on Moscow following its February invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022