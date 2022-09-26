Left Menu

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 13:21 IST
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A gunman opened fire on Monday at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing local police.

Interfax cited local police as saying they were still trying to detain the shooter.

In a statement on the Telegram messenger app, Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, said he had arrived at the city's School No. 88, and that the security services and ambulance teams were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022