Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

A gunman opened fire on Monday at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing local police.

Interfax cited local police as saying they were still trying to detain the shooter.

In a statement on the Telegram messenger app, Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, said he had arrived at the city's School No. 88, and that the security services and ambulance teams were present.

