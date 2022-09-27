Left Menu

Russia's FSB detains and expels Japanese consul for alleged spying - agencies

Russia's FSB security agency said on Monday it had detained a Japanese consul in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok for alleged espionage and ordered him to leave the country, Russian news agencies said. The consul was released after a few hours of detention by the Russian agency, Japan's Kyodo news reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 06:14 IST
Russia's FSB detains and expels Japanese consul for alleged spying - agencies

Russia's FSB security agency said on Monday it had detained a Japanese consul in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok for alleged espionage and ordered him to leave the country, Russian news agencies said.

The consul was released after a few hours of detention by the Russian agency, Japan's Kyodo news reported on Tuesday, citing government sources. The FSB said the consul was declared persona non grata after he was caught "red-handed" receiving secret information on the effects of Western sanctions on the economic situation in Russia's far east.

It said the classified information, which also concerned Russia's cooperation with an unnamed Asia-Pacific country, had been obtained in return for a "monetary reward". Russia has protested to Japan, the agencies quoted the FSB as saying.

Japan's Embassy in Russia lodged a severe protest about the detention to Moscow's foreign ministry, saying "it was a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations" and the order to leave the country was "unreasonable", according to Kyodo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022