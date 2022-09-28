Left Menu

Pakistani man guns down his three brothers over property dispute

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-09-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 01:18 IST
A man gunned down his three brothers in Pakistan's Quetta city in a cold-blooded targeted killing allegedly over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The three deceased were the sons of a noted orthopedic surgeon.

The incident took place on Monday at Joint Road in Quetta when the family of Dr Nasir Achakzai was returning to their residence after attending a marriage ceremony, police said. Abdul Haq Umrani, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations. confirmed they had arrested the brother of the three deceased.

“It appears to be a matter of property dispute,'' Umrani said.

“We are interrogating the accused,'' he said.

