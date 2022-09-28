Norway sees no specific threat against its offshore oil sector, says PM
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-09-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 13:37 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway sees no specific threat against its offshore oil and gas sector following explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea and sightings of drones in the North Sea, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Wednesday.
The NATO country had not asked for military assistance from its allies, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Jonas Gahr Stoere
- North Sea
- Nord Stream
- NATO
- Baltic Sea
ALSO READ
Norway PM to meet gas producers to discuss gas sales to Europe
Norway PM to meet gas producers to discuss gas sales to Europe
EXCLUSIVE-How Norway's Equinor exited Russia: Move fast, sell cheap
Norway seeks to help EU cope with gas price pain after Russia cuts
Gas giant Norway pledges to work with EU to reduce price pain