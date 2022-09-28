Left Menu

Norway sees no specific threat against its offshore oil sector, says PM

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 28-09-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 13:37 IST
Jonas Gahr Stoere Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway sees no specific threat against its offshore oil and gas sector following explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea and sightings of drones in the North Sea, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Wednesday.

The NATO country had not asked for military assistance from its allies, he added.

