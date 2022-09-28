Left Menu

White House's Sullivan condemns Iranian attacks on Kurdish areas in Iraq

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday condemned Iranian missile and drone strikes on Kurdish areas in Iraq and said Washington will continue to pursue sanctions and other means to disrupt Tehran's "destabilizing" activities.

"Iran cannot deflect blame from its internal problems and the legitimate grievances of its population with attacks across its borders," Sullivan said in a statement, condemning Tehran's "flagrant use of missiles and drones against its neighbors."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

