White House's Sullivan condemns Iranian attacks on Kurdish areas in Iraq
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday condemned Iranian missile and drone strikes on Kurdish areas in Iraq and said Washington will continue to pursue sanctions and other means to disrupt Tehran's "destabilizing" activities.
"Iran cannot deflect blame from its internal problems and the legitimate grievances of its population with attacks across its borders," Sullivan said in a statement, condemning Tehran's "flagrant use of missiles and drones against its neighbors."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jake Sullivan
- Washington
- Tehran
- Iran
- Sullivan
- White House
- Kurdish
- Iraq
- Iranian
ALSO READ
Ukraine's military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
China's game in Middle East will be successful as Iran remains isolated: Report
Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani joins Delhi Police probe
3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US
U.S. investments in foreign chips firms a potential concern, White House says