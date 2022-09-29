North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea

South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

The launch on Thursday came hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris departed from South Korea, the last stop of a four-day Asian trip on which she emphasised a U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of increasing North Korean threats.

Thursday's launch was the third round of missile tests by North Korea this week. North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, a day before Harris visited South Korea, and one before she left Washington on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)