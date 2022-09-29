Left Menu

Ugandan lawmakers pass law to curb illicit organ trade

passes the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill, 2022 at third reading," the assembly said on Twitter. The legislation - a first for Uganda - was introduced in parliament in July and now awaits the president's assent.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:18 IST
Ugandan lawmakers pass law to curb illicit organ trade
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Ugandan lawmakers passed legislation on Thursday to ban any trade in human body parts, after a series of media reports about criminals using force and trickery to take people's organs. The law will impose punishments up to life imprisonment and fines up to 2 billion Ugandan shillings ($520,000) and introduce regulations to strengthen controls on organ transplants and donations, officials said.

According to the media reports, there have been cases where vulnerable domestic workers have lost kidneys and other organs after being pressed into having unnecessary operations. The tissue was sold for use in transplants and other procedures abroad, the reports said.

"Parliament .... passes the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill, 2022 at third reading," the assembly said on Twitter. The legislation - a first for Uganda - was introduced in parliament in July and now awaits the president's assent. ($1 = 3,850.0000 Ugandan shillings)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022