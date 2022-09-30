IIM-Bodh Gaya to train Bihar government engineers

Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Bodh Gaya) and Bihar government have joined hands to conduct a specialised training programme for engineers and officials of the Water Resources department.

The IIM-Bodh Gaya and Water And Land Management Institute (WALMI) of the Water Resources department on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in this regard. The MoU was signed by Dr Vinita S Sahay, Director IIM-Bodh Gaya and Padma Kant Jha, Director-WALMI.

''The motive behind providing specialised training to our engineers and officials is to equip them with essential skills, time management and enabling them to better deal with complex challenges at work. I am sure that training programmes would help our engineers in coping up with day to day to day challenges very effectively. The MoU will also include development of effective time management skills among the engineers'', said Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar Water Resources Minister, who was also present on the occasion.

The minister further said, ''Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself was an engineer. The CM always asks officials to complete projects in a time-bound manner. This MoU intends to provide expertise to the engineers that will further enable them to work more efficiently''.

