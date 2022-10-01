Left Menu

Burkina Faso's new leader says ousted president is planning counter-offensive

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 01-10-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 20:42 IST
The self-declared new military leader of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore said on Saturday that ousted President Paul-Henri Damiba had taken refuge at a French army base and was planning a counter-offensive after a coup a day earlier.

The statement was read on state TV by an army officer flanked by soldiers in fatigues and masks.

The French Embassy earlier denied any involvement by the French army in recent events in Burkina Faso and said the French forces were not protecting any Burkinabe authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

