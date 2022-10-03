Russia has funds to support four regions being annexed - FinMin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-10-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the parliament.
Siluanov did not say how much would be spent.
Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukrainians search grave site for relatives after Russians driven out
WRAPUP 2-Ukrainians search grave site for relatives after Russians driven out
PM Modi advising Putin of "today's era is not of war" grabs headlines across leading international media orgs
WRAPUP 4-Russia widens strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets after frontline setbacks - Britain
WRAPUP 4-Russia widens strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets after frontline setbacks - Britain