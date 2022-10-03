Left Menu

Russia has funds to support four regions being annexed - FinMin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-10-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 14:23 IST
Anton Siluanov Image Credit: President of Russia
Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the parliament.

Siluanov did not say how much would be spent.

Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

