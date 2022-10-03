Left Menu

Brown sugar seized, para-teacher detained in Jharkhand

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 03-10-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 20:35 IST
About a kilogram of brown sugar, estimated to cost Rs one crore in the international market, was found in a packet from the boundary wall of a para -teacher's house at a village in Chatra district of Jharkhand, about 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

As the narcotic was seized from an open space, no case was registered against the teacher but he was detained for interrogation, Chatra superintendent of police Rakesh Ranjan said.

The contraband weighing 950 gm was seized while acting on a tip off on Monday from Jogiyara village, he said.

A police team led by Chatra sub-divisional police officer Avinash Kumar conducted a raid and seized the brown sugar. ''As the contraband was recovered from a suspicious place, we are interrogating the teacher,'' Ranjan said.

Meanwhile, angry villagers claiming that the para teacher was innocent gheraoed the Pratappur police station.

They withdrew the agitation after Kumar pursued the villagers and pacified them. Police registered a case against unidentified persons and has begun an investigation.

