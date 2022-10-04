Left Menu

Russia: More than 200,000 drafted so far in 'partial mobilization'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:39 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
More than 200,000 people have been called up for military service since Russia announced a "partial mobilization" two weeks ago, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Tuesday.

Shoigu said Russia is aiming to recruit an additional 300,000 military personnel as part of the initiative.

