Russia: More than 200,000 drafted so far in 'partial mobilization'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
More than 200,000 people have been called up for military service since Russia announced a "partial mobilization" two weeks ago, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Tuesday.
Shoigu said Russia is aiming to recruit an additional 300,000 military personnel as part of the initiative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RIA Novosti
- Sergei Shoigu
- Russian
- Defence
- Shoigu
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian gas flows through Ukraine steady, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
Russian Doll Season 3 may continue to center around Nadia's time-travel
Russian rouble pares gains after hitting one-month high vs dollar
Ukraine says Russian missile struck close from nuclear plant
Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant